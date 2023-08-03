Watch Now
'Stuff the Bus Drive': An NKY tradition is back; donate school supplies to get some free Chick-fil-A

Whether you like it or not, back to school season is upon us. And all across the Tri-State, parents, teachers and students are prepping for another year. School supplies can get very expensive, especially if you have more than one child. So back to school drives are starting to pop up all across the region to help ease the financial stress.
School-supplies-AdobeStock_209400926-1-scaled.jpeg
School supplies can get very expensive, especially if you have more than one child. So, back to school drives are starting to pop up all across the region to help ease the financial stress.

Thursday is the tenth annual Chick-fil-A Northern Kentucky "Stuff the Bus Drive." If you bring five or more school supply items from the following list, you will get a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich.

Supplies needed:

  • Pencil boxes/pouches
  • Dry erase markers
  • Crayons
  • Highlighters
  • 1/2" or 1/3" 3-ring binders

You can bring your supplies to any Northern Kentucky Chick-fil-A location from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

The annual program continues to grow exponentially. In 2019, more than 22,000 school supply items were donated. The program was paused during the pandemic and is hoping to get back to pre-pandemic numbers this year.

