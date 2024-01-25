Starting at 9 a.m. Friday, I-75 SB in NKY will be blocked while crews repair potholes

The southbound lanes of I-75 will be closed in spots throughout Northern Kentucky beginning at 9 a.m. Friday morning, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Crews will hold rolling roadblocks for pothole repairs, meaning the road will be blocked incrementally as crews make their way down the highway.

The closures will impact the highway in parts of Boone, Kenton and Grant counties. While crews work, traffic will be temporarily slowed down and even stopped at times, KYTC said.

Crews will be working between the Walton exit and the Crittenden exit — a distance of five miles. From 9 a.m. to around noon Friday morning, traffic through that stretch will be stopped incrementally, KYTC said.

The traffic holdups will last around 30 minutes at a time.

KYTC advises that, during the hours between 9 a.m. and noon, drivers find an alternative route through Northern Kentucky.

The repairs and subsequent traffic impacts also could be delayed or adjusted based on the weather, KYTC said.