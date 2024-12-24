Sheriff: Man arrested for stealing more than 300 gift cards from Florence, Newport area

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. — A man was arrested Monday for stealing more than 300 gift cards from Northern Kentucky stores, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said.

A sheriff's deputy arrested the man Monday during a traffic stop along Highway 1039.

During the traffic stop, the deputy found more than 300 stolen gift cards and a ledger filled with serial numbers from gift cards.

The driver of the vehicle, 49-year-old Sean Farr, admitted to stealing the various gift cards and the numbers off of other cards that he put back on store shelves, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said investigators are working to figure out the amount of the gift cards and where exactly they were taken from, but it appears most are from the Florence and Newport areas. They did not specify what the gift cards were for.

Farr, who is from Louisville, is facing several charges, including a fugitive warrant from another state. He is currently being held at the Carroll County Detention Center.