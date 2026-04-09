Sheriff: Green Alert issued for missing Northern Kentucky man

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — A Green Alert has been issued for a missing Burlington man Wednesday, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said 70-year-old William Singleton was last seen Monday at his home in Burlington. He is a veteran diagnosed with PTSD, Parkinson's disease and dementia.

Singleton left his home without a phone, according to the sheriff's office, and is believed to be traveling in a 1989 Chevrolet RV-style vehicle.

Deputies identified two transactions made on Singleton's card in the London, Ky. area.

Local law enforcement in London confirmed Singleton was seen at the marina in the area around the time of the transactions.

The sheriff's office said Singleton is a white male, approximately 5-feet-11-inches and 220 pounds, with a bald head and unshaven face. His clothing description is unknown.

Singleton should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff's office. Family members report that he is known to abuse alcohol and his mental condition is "deteriorating."

If you locate Singleton or his vehicle, the sheriff's office says not to attempt to contact him and instead dial 911.