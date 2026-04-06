Covington police: 2 hospitalized after crash pushes truck into crosswalk, hitting pedestrian

COVINGTON, Ky. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash resulted in a pickup truck traveling into a crosswalk, where it hit a pedestrian.

Covington police said officers responded to the intersection of 4th and Scott streets at around 12:17 p.m. for a reported crash. When they arrived, officers learned a driver had run into a pickup truck. The impact of the crash caused the truck to be pushed into the nearby crosswalk, where it hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to UC Medical Center, while the driver of the pickup truck was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the building at the intersection, which houses Rekas Butchery and Delicatessen, also sustained minor damage from the crash.

The intersection of 4th and Scott streets will be closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic for several hours amid the police investigation.