Ramp closures in Covington to begin June 8 as Brent Spence project advances

COVINGTON, Ky. — Divers in Covington should prepare for a series of ramp closures and traffic changes tied to the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project, with work now set to begin Monday, June 8.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the closures are needed to safely move forward with construction on the major corridor project, which includes adding interstate lanes, improving access, building a new companion bridge and converting the existing Brent Spence Bridge for local traffic.

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Beginning June 8, the I-71/75 northbound off-ramp to 12th Street/MLK Jr. Boulevard will close and remain closed through summer 2027. Drivers will be detoured to the northbound Fifth Street exit, then routed through Philadelphia Street, Fourth Street, Pike Street, Simon Kenton Way and MLK Boulevard.

Also starting June 8, the I-71/75 southbound on-ramp from 12th Street/MLK Jr. Boulevard will close through October 2026. Drivers will be detoured via Pike Street/Dixie Highway, Kyles Lane and I-71/75 southbound.

Additional traffic changes are now expected to begin on or after Monday, June 15. Those include the closure of Bullock Avenue from Pike Street to the southbound I-71/75 on-ramp at 12th Street through October 2026, and the closure of 12th Street between Simon Kenton Way and Bullock Avenue through substantial project completion, expected in 2033.

Simon Kenton Way will also be converted to two-way traffic from 12th Street to Pike Street, and a new traffic signal will be installed at Pike Street and Hermes Avenue.

The I-71/75 southbound off-ramp to Fifth Street will remain open for now while West Third Street is blocked to through traffic. KYTC said an updated timeline for future Fifth Street closures will be provided later.

Project schedules may change because of weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

KYTC will provide further updates ahead of the closures to inform all road users via the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project website.