Police: 21-year-old man shot and killed in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting Saturday night in Florence, the Florence Police Department said.

The victim has been identified by authorities as Dan Likiko of Florence KY.

The Florence Police Department responded to Winthrop Circle at approximately 9:30 p.m. to reports of a fight and shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located Likko with several gunshot wounds while seated in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. Florence EMS arrived and pronounced the victim deceased at 9:43 p.m.

Officers located and detained one male in possession of a pistol who stated he had shot the victim, Florence Police said. Police have identified the suspect as Wayne Haggard, 38 years old, also of Florence, KY. Haggard was taken into custody at the Florence Police Department and transported to the Boone County Detention Center. Haggard has been charged with one count of murder, police said.

Initial investigation reveal that the victim was involved in a physical altercation with individuals on Wintergreen Court that ultimately lead to shots being fired, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at (859) 647-5420.