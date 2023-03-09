Watch Now
Officials search for missing Gallatin County woman last heard from in February

Posted at 5:24 PM, Mar 09, 2023
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 19-year-old.

Kalynn Smith was last heard from by her mother on Feb. 13. She is described as 5-foot-5, 200 pounds and biracial with hazel eyes and curly brown hair. Below is a photo of Smith provided by the sheriff's department.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to call the Gallatin County Sheriff's Department at 859-567-5751 or their 24-hour dispatch number at 859-567-7021.

