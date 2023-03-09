Officials search for missing Gallatin County woman last heard from in February

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 19-year-old.

Kalynn Smith was last heard from by her mother on Feb. 13. She is described as 5-foot-5, 200 pounds and biracial with hazel eyes and curly brown hair. Below is a photo of Smith provided by the sheriff's department.

Provided by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Department

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to call the Gallatin County Sheriff's Department at 859-567-5751 or their 24-hour dispatch number at 859-567-7021.

