Northern Kentucky's USS Nightmare returns to the Ohio River Sept. 15

NEWPORT, Ky. — All aboard, mateys — it's time to get spooky.

The USS Nightmare is making its long-awaited return to the shores of Newport for another season of chills, thrills and scares.

The haunted attraction is set to open for thrill-seekers on Sept. 15.

The USS Nightmare has been a staple of spooky season in the Tri-State for years.

The attraction takes those that dare aboard the cursed steamboat, the William S. Mitchell. This year, the attraction promises to delve even deeper into the vessel's ghostly inhabitants and those that have haunted the boat's dark corridors for decades.

The USS Nightmare offers two different levels of horror that span more than 30 minutes of pure terror. In fact, 15% of those that test the waters, don't make it to the end, according to the USS Nightmare's website.

For those brave enough to try, the USS Nightmare also offers a RIP Experience where attendees can immerse themselves further into the Mitchell Massacre.

On Nov. 3 and Nov. 4, the USS Nightmare is holding Captain's Extreme Tours, which includes adult situations and language, more extreme effects, separation from others, touching by cast and crew, as well as the potential to get wet and dirty. The event is not recommended for those younger than 17.

The USS Nightmare warns that this experience is not for the faint of heart and includes hands-on scares and "the potential for complete separation from the civilized world."

General Admission tickets to the USS Nightmare range from $25 to $35, Fast Pass are $35 to $55 and Front-of-the-Line Admission are $50 to $75.

For USS Nightmare superfans, there's a Captain's Season Pass, which includes one Fast Pass and unlimited General Admission tours, for $100.

For those wanting to schedule out their spooky season scares, you can purchase tickets to the USS Nightmare here.