Northern Kentucky to receive $18.5M in federal funding for several projects

COVINGTON, Ky. — The office of Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday that approximately $18.5 million in federal funding will go toward supporting transportation, infrastructure, defense and education projects in Northern Kentucky.

The project’s funding was included in the congressionally approved federal appropriations bill, which awaits the president’s signature.

Below is a list of the federal funding granted to Northern Kentucky:

City of Covington: $4.5 million

The City of Covington will receive funding for the Covington Central Riverfront Podium and Land Bridge Infrastructure project, which includes a parking garage with more than 600 spaces, a riverfront podium and a land bridge at the former IRS site.

“The support of Senator McConnell and our other congressional leaders for the Covington Central Riverfront development represents a major investment in public infrastructure for Covington and all of Northern Kentucky,” Covington Mayor Ron Washington said in a news release.

Washington elaborated on the land bridge project at the Tuesday night meeting of the Covington Board of Commissioners.

“The land bridge will function as an elevated public park, a welcoming green space where families and residents can gather and enjoy views of the Cincinnati skyline,” Washington said.

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport: $9.5 million

CVG will receive $7.5 million to reconstruct a portion of Taxiway M critical to cargo flight operations, followed by another $2 million to reconstruct an apron serving all 21 gates at Concourse A.

Covington’s Life Learning Center: $2.7 million

The funds will support life skills training, career readiness programs, job placement, and recovery services for individuals impacted by substance abuse and the opioid epidemic.

Burlington’s Kentucky National Guard facility: $1.875 million

The funds will be used to furnish the Kentucky National Guard’s vehicle maintenance shop in Burlington.