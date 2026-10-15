Northern Kentucky Public Schools' report cards released. See how each school is doing.

CINCINNATI — The Kentucky Department of Education released report cards for all Northern Kentucky public schools, showing a decline in some schools.

Schools use an accountability system that uses "Status" and "Change " to represent year-to-year progress.

The ranking system uses colors in addition to the 1-5 scale. The color system uses red for the lowest-performing rating, then orange, yellow, green and then blue for the highest rating.

Kentucky Department of Education

According to the Kentucky Department of Education, some schools performed worse this year than last year.

"Fewer schools received green and blue overall accountability ratings, mainly due to much lower Change scores, while Status scores were similar. This reflects less improvement from the previous year, so although current performance remained relatively similar to the previous year, overall ratings were lower," the Department of Education said in a news release.

While there was some decline, there was also some improvement, particularly in reading, in recent years.



Elementary school reading: 50% (up from 49% in 2025; up from 45% in 2022).

Middle school reading: 48% (up from 47%; up from 44% in 2022).

High school reading: 49% (up from 46%; up from 44% in 2022).

"The results in reading climbed again to recent highs across all grade levels, while postsecondary readiness and graduation rates improved across nearly every demographic group," the Department of Education said.

Some other subjects saw a decrease.

"Results in other subjects were mixed, however, and fewer schools earned the highest overall accountability ratings," the Department of Education said.

Ratings for science performance also improved among some schools, especially at the elementary and high school level. The Department of Education said that social studies remained mostly unchanged and writing performance was mixed.

CLICK HERE to see how your school performed across all metrics.