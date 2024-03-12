Northern Kentucky man wins $3 million from scratch-off ticket

GHENT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Northern Kentucky man won $3 million on March 1 after purchasing a $30 300X The Cash scratch-off lottery ticket.

According to lottery officials, a man who wishes to remain anonymous stopped at the GGS American Food & Deli in Ghent before work to get a snack and a lottery ticket.

The man told lottery officials that he had scratched off the ticket in the parking lot and had begun to reveal a bunch of zeros, which turned out to be the top prize.

Lottery officials say the man returned to the store and gave his ticket to a clerk to verify the win. The clerk got a message that the prize was too big for the store to pay.

The man received a check for $1,512,000 after taxes and plans to use the money to pay off his mortgage and car and set up a college fund for his son.

GGS American Food & Deli will get $21,000 for selling the winning ticket.