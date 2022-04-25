New homes coming to redeveloped site of deadly 1977 Beverly Hills Supper Club fire

SOUTHGATE, Ky. — It has been almost 45 years since a fire at the Beverly Hills Supper Club killed 165 people and injured hundreds more. The site will is getting a second life with plans to redevelop it.

Fischer Homes announced Monday it is joining Ashley Builders Group in building 60 homes at the Memorial Pointe residential community being developed on the hilltop property in Southgate. T

The company said it is not forgetting those that lost their lives in the fire.

"Fischer Homes is a company with its roots in Northern Kentucky, and we know well the deep and lasting impact the Beverly Hills fire had on the community and on those who lost loved ones, friends and colleagues," said Jason Finch said, Market President for Fischer Homes Northern Kentucky Division Manager. "We want to do our part to ensure that they will never be forgotten as well as honor the first responders who bravely battled the fire and tended to the injured."

In addition to building the homes, Fischer said in its news release it is committed to supporting the public memorial to the 165 victims of the 1977 Beverly Hills Supper Club fire that the community is planning.

According to the release, the public memorial is planned along US 27 and will include names of the victims, a list of local first responder units that responded to the fire and a list of fire safety regulations that were implemented as result of the fire. The memorial will also show maps of the site in 1977.

"Memorial Pointe is a tremendous location for the low maintenance, single-family home community we plan to offer," said Jason Finch, Market President for Fischer Homes Northern Kentucky Division Manager. "It is convenient to Interstate 471, the nearby neighborhood business districts of Southgate and Fort Thomas as well as Downtown Cincinnati and will feature green space, a pocket park and some home sites with golf course views of Highland Country Club."

The release said "The Masterpiece Collection" of homes being built at Memorial Pointe are part of the same collection found at Villa Grande, a community of luxury homes that sits on a hilltop vista above I-471 in Fort Thomas.

According to the release, Memorial Pointe covers 80 acres. Access to Memorial Pointe will be from US 27 and from Blossom Lane.

Ashley Builders Group previously announced plans to build 20 homes at the site.

"We are thrilled to have Fischer Homes join us at Memorial Pointe," said Bill Kreutzjans Jr. of Ashley Builders Group.

According to the news release, Vision Realty Group is also building 200 apartments at Memorial Pointe in partnership with North American Properties.