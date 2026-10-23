Multi-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway delays traffic in Kentucky

Authorities are warning motorists of possible delays on Dixie Highway in Kenton County Thursday following a multi-vehicle crash.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a news release that all lanes of Dixie Highway southbound were blocked from the Interstate 275 eastbound off-ramp (7.47 mile point) to Winding Way (7.34 mile point), a distance of 0.13 miles.

Drew Tanner/ WCPO Kenton County crash

The left lane of northbound traffic in the same are is also blocked, while the right lane remains open.

The I-275 eastbound off-ramp traffic must exit and travel northbound on Dixie Highway.

Police are on scene and expect the road to be blocked for four to six hours.

Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will provide updates through social media.

