Maysville overturns 15-year-old ban on owning certain dog breeds

MAYSVILLE, Ky. — A 15-year-long ban on certain dog breeds in Maysville, Ky. has been lifted after the Maysville city commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to repeal it, according to a press release from the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS).

The original ordinance banned pit bull breeds from being owned within city limits. It claimed "pit bull dogs have inherently vicious and dangerous propensities and are potentially hazardous and unreasonably dangerous to the health, safety and welfare of the citizens, residents and inhabitants of the city."

According to the ordinance language, all residents owning pit bulls were initially ordered to give them up before September 1, 2008 or the city would remove them.

The ordinance was later amended to allow exceptions for cases involving trained service dogs.

"Ever since this ban was first passed 15 years ago, I and many others in the community have been waiting for the day when it would be overturned," said Rebecca Cartmell, president of the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace, in a press release. "I'm so glad that today is that day."

Since 2020, several other towns and cities in Kentucky have also taken steps to repeal bans of specific breeds of dogs, including Bellevue, Elsmere, Dayton, Alexandria and Southgate.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, breed-specific restrictions are still in place in Covington, Newport, Bromley, Crescent Springs and Fort Thomas.

At the Maysville commission meeting, several people testified against the ban, including representatives with the HSUS, the Mason County Animal Shelter and several members of the community.

"It's an honor to be here in Maysville on this historic day," said Todd Blevins, Kentucky director for the HSUS, who testified at the commission meeting. "Maysville is on the rise and this is the next step in helping the community grow while becoming more welcoming to dogs and dog owners alike."