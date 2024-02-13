Watch Now
NewsNorthern Kentucky

Actions

KSP: Skeletal remains discovered on bank of Ohio River in Carroll County

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
KSHP patch.
Posted at 7:49 AM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 07:49:13-05

GHENT, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police are investigating after skeletal remains were discovered on a bank of the Ohio River in Carroll County, Ky.

KSP said they were contacted Monday evening by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office about the remains. They were found along the Ohio River near Ghent, Ky., KSP said.

A KSP detective traveled to the site where the remains were found to investigate. The remains are being taken to the Louisville Medical Examiners Office while the investigation is ongoing, KSP said.

Officials did not release any information about the remains themselves, including identification or insight into how the person may have died.

KSP said the investigation is still ongoing.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Beshear says juvenile detention centers, including Newport, need improvement Kentucky AG files lawsuit alleging Kroger contributed to the opioid crisis Inside the Graeter's bakery: How the King Cake is made

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch & Record Live TV. Subscription Free.