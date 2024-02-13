KSP: Skeletal remains discovered on bank of Ohio River in Carroll County

GHENT, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police are investigating after skeletal remains were discovered on a bank of the Ohio River in Carroll County, Ky.

KSP said they were contacted Monday evening by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office about the remains. They were found along the Ohio River near Ghent, Ky., KSP said.

A KSP detective traveled to the site where the remains were found to investigate. The remains are being taken to the Louisville Medical Examiners Office while the investigation is ongoing, KSP said.

Officials did not release any information about the remains themselves, including identification or insight into how the person may have died.

KSP said the investigation is still ongoing.