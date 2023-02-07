KSP on the scene of 'train incident' in Dry Ridge

DRY RIDGE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating a "train incident" in Dry Ridge.

Police did not elaborate on the type of incident, but they did say that there are no road closures.

There are multiple first responders on the scene.

A WCPO crew on the scene said the train is stopped parallel to Dixie Highway in the 2800 block.

Investigators have not said why there are so many first responder vehicles near the tracks.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

