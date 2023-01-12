Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrant County

Actions

Possible tornado touches down in Williamstown, residents dealing with storm damage

Williamstown Storm Damage 1
Anna Azallion/WCPO
Williamstown Storm Damage 1
Posted at 12:21 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 12:35:10-05

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — After Thursday morning heavy storms throughout the Tri-State, Williamstown in Grant County is dealing with damage from a possible tornado.

WCPO meteorologist Jennifer Ketchmark said analysis of the storm shows that a weak tornado could have swept through the city, which is just south of Dry Ridge, but the National Weather Service would need to confirm that. WCPO has reached out to them to see if they'll survey the damage.

At around 9:08 a.m., a tornado warning was sent out for Owen and Grant counties that was in effect until 9:30 a.m. The area of the storm with rotation arrive around 9:24 a.m.

Here's the damage report for Williamstown:

Williamstown Damage Report 1/12

A NWS radar velocity scan shows red and green coupled together. That coupling indicates rotation, which lines up with the damage report.

NWS Velocity Report Williamstown KY 1/12

A WCPO crew in Williamstown found this home along Arlington Court with its roof blown off. Insulation from inside the home was also blown all over.

Williamstown Storm Damage 1
More NKY news:
Disc golf course at Devou Park vandalized again, reward money offered Police: 6 people connected to 'Felony Lane Gang' arrested in Fort Thomas Northern Kentucky students forced to move after flooding, damage to dorms

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.