Possible tornado touches down in Williamstown, residents dealing with storm damage

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — After Thursday morning heavy storms throughout the Tri-State, Williamstown in Grant County is dealing with damage from a possible tornado.

WCPO meteorologist Jennifer Ketchmark said analysis of the storm shows that a weak tornado could have swept through the city, which is just south of Dry Ridge, but the National Weather Service would need to confirm that. WCPO has reached out to them to see if they'll survey the damage.

At around 9:08 a.m., a tornado warning was sent out for Owen and Grant counties that was in effect until 9:30 a.m. The area of the storm with rotation arrive around 9:24 a.m.

Here's the damage report for Williamstown:

Jennifer Ketchmark

A NWS radar velocity scan shows red and green coupled together. That coupling indicates rotation, which lines up with the damage report.

Jennifer Ketchmark

A WCPO crew in Williamstown found this home along Arlington Court with its roof blown off. Insulation from inside the home was also blown all over.