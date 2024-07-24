KSP: No criminal charges to be filed in road rage shooting that killed 1 man

CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. — No charges will be filed in a road rage shooting in Carroll County in June where one man was killed, the Kentucky State Police said.

On June 8, deputies were dispatched to a road rage incident along I-71.

Two vehicles traveling on I-71 in Carroll County exited the interstate at Exit 43, KSP said. At this time, one of the drivers was speaking with dispatch at the time, saying the other driver was displaying a gun. The two drivers then traveled on KY-389 before the one driver began shooting, KSP said.

Daniel Shouse, a Carrollton resident, was shot by the other driver and pronounced dead at the scene, KSP said.

The other driver has not been identified by KSP.

KSP said Detective Dave Roberts presented the details of the June 8 shooting to the Commonwealth Attorney's Office, which was then shown to the Carroll County Grand Jury. The grand jury returned a "No True Bill," meaning the grand jury did not find enough evidence to pursue criminal charges, KSP said.



