KSP: Man shot, killed during road rage incident in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. — A man was shot and killed Saturday night during a road rage incident in Carroll County, Kentucky State Police (KSP) said.

KSP said deputies were dispatched just after 7 p.m. to a road rage incident along I-71 in Carroll County.

Two vehicles were traveling along I-71, when they both exited the interstate at Exit 43. KSP said one of the drivers was speaking with dispatch at the time, saying the other driver was displaying a gun.

Once the vehicles exited the interstate, KSP said they began traveling on KY-389 before the one driver began shooting.

Daniel Shouse, a Carrollton resident, was shot by the other driver, KSP said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Carroll County Coroner's Office.

KSP has not identified the other driver in the road rage incident or what kind of vehicle they were driving.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information can contact KSP Post 5 at 502-532-6363.