KSP: Man shot, killed by sheriff's deputy during welfare check in Bracken County

BRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. — A man is dead after he was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy during a welfare check in Bracken County, Kentucky State Police (KSP) said.

KSP said they were called to investigate the shooting, which occurred on Tuesday just before 6 p.m. at a home on East Augusta-Chatham Road.

The Bracken County Sheriff's Office was called to the residence to conduct a welfare check on 34-year-old Justin Gillespie, KSP said.

A deputy was talking with Gillespie on the front porch of the home when Gillespie ran inside the house. The deputy then went to the home's back door, where Gillespie exited and "an altercation resulted in the deputy discharging his agency-issued weapon," KSP said.

Bracken County EMS performed life-saving measures, but Gillespie was pronounced dead at the scene.

KSP did not provide any other information about the shooting, but they said their investigation is still ongoing.

Correction: A previous version of this story erroneously stated the wrong date for the shooting. The story has been updated to reflect the correct date.