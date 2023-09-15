Watch Now
KSP arrest motorcycle rider for fatal 2022 Gallatin County crash

The passenger of the motorcycle died in the crash, investigators said.
Posted at 9:18 AM, Sep 15, 2023
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. — A 32-year-old man is facing multiple charges for his alleged role in a 2022 fatal motorcycle crash in Gallatin County, according to the Kentucky State Police.

On November 24, Corey Sanders was operating a motorcycle westbound near the 6000 block of US 42. Police said he attempted to pass another vehicle in a curve but was struck head-on by another vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane.

The passenger of the motorcycle died in the crash, investigators said.

Earlier this month, KSP said Sanders was indicted on one count of reckless homicide and one count of wanton endangerment.

Police did not identify the victim of the crash.

Investigators did not say if Sanders sustained any injures as a result of the head-on collision.

