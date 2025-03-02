KSP: 18-year-old dead, 20-year-old airlifted to hospital after head-on crash in Gallatin County

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. — An 18-year-old is dead after a head-on crash Saturday night in Gallatin County, Kentucky State Police (KSP) said.

KSP said the two-vehicle crash occurred on KY Highway 1039 near the intersection of Knox Lillard Road in Sparta around 8:18 p.m.

Officials found that Kyle Jones was driving a 2007 Chrysler minivan north on KY Highway 1039 when, for unknown reasons, he veered across the double-yellow and struck a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling south.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene, KSP said. A 20-year-old man who was driving the Chevrolet was airlifted to the hospital after the crash. KSP did not say what his current status is.

KSP said it was assisted at the scene by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Gallatin County EMS and Gallatin County Coroner's Office.

KSP also said its investigation into the crash is ongoing.