KSP: 16-year-old boy shot and killed in Owenton

Police have made an arrest in the early Sunday morning shooting
Posted at 7:42 PM, Aug 13, 2023
OWENTON, Ky. — One person was shot and killed in Owenton early Sunday morning, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Police say they responded to the call for a shooting in the 3000 block of Squiresville Road at approximately 1:21 a.m.

Once on scene, police said one male victim had been shot.

The Owen County Coroner later pronounced the victim, a 16-year-old boy, deceased.

His next-of-kin has been notified, according to police. Police have not released his name.

Timothy Stone, 40, of Owenton, was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter after a preliminary investigation by police detectives.

Kentucky State Police said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

