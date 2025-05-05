Murder-suicide investigation underway in Florence, Boone County Sheriff's Office says

FLORENCE, Ky. — Officials are investigating a murder-suicide in Florence, the Boone County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday evening.

The sheriff's office said they were called to check on a homeowner on Castleoak Drive after he did not show up to work Monday morning. They found two adults, one male and one female, dead inside the home.

Their deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide, the sheriff's office said. Officials have not released their names at this time.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.