Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBoone CountyFlorence

Actions

Murder-suicide investigation underway in Florence, Boone County Sheriff's Office says

Police lights
Scripps News
Lights on a police car.
Police lights
Posted

FLORENCE, Ky. — Officials are investigating a murder-suicide in Florence, the Boone County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday evening.

The sheriff's office said they were called to check on a homeowner on Castleoak Drive after he did not show up to work Monday morning. They found two adults, one male and one female, dead inside the home.

Their deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide, the sheriff's office said. Officials have not released their names at this time.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

Replay: WCPO 9 News at 7pm

More local news:
Why Cincinnati police released body camera so quickly after fatal shooting Westwood woman lost medical practice after sewer backup but rebuilt on her own Join us for our Saving Green at Oakley Greens event

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.