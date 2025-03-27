Kentucky State Police troopers fatally shot man after standoff in Gallatin County

WARSAW, Ky. — A man was fatally shot by Kentucky State Police troopers early Thursday morning after a standoff in Gallatin County, according to KSP.

KSP said the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting, which happened Thursday morning at around 4:45 a.m.

According to KSP, troopers were called to assist the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office at a mobile home park, where a man was allegedly firing shots into the air.

Law enforcement evacuated everyone who lives in the mobile home park, KSP said.

The man allegedly firing shots, identified as 54-year-old James E. Walter from Warsaw, continued to fire his gun inside his home and verbally threatened to shoot law enforcement, KSP said.

Negotiations and de-escalation tactics were used by KSP troopers at the scene, and the KSP Special Response Team was called in to help with those negotiations.

Despite that, at around 4:45 a.m., KSP said Walter opened the door to his home "and presented his firearm."

Troopers on the Special Response team "engaged with Mr. Walter," and he was fatally shot, KSP said.

No one else was injured in the incident.

KSP has not said how many times Walter was shot or which officers fired those shots.