Kentucky State Police: Man dies in Gallatin County motorcycle crash

Posted at 6:34 AM, Aug 23, 2023
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) have identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday in Gallatin County.

Dylan Rudder, 30, was riding his 2021 Harley Davidson westbound in the 1800 block of US 42 around 4 p.m. While attempting to pass a vehicle, investigators said Rudder struck a pickup truck in the eastbound lane head-on.

The Gallatin County Coroner pronounced Rudder dead on the scene.

KSP did not say if anyone else was injured in this crash.

Investigators did not say whether Rudder was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

