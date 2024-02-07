Kentucky leaders share data on booming bourbon industry

NEWPORT, Ky. — The economic impact of the bourbon industry has more than doubled since 2008, according to the Kentucky Distillers' Association.

This was one highlight from the release of the Association's annual economic impact report on Tuesday.

The report also said bourbon is a $9 billion industry with distilleries in 42 of Kentucky's 120 counties, including Campbell County, where New Riff Distilling is located.

Owner Ken Lewis said with the industry's growth, it's an exciting time to have a distillery.

“We have a bit of an arms race going on in Kentucky where all of the distilleries are investing to improve their visitor experience because it’s such an exciting thing and it’s such a big brand builder to bring people right to your facility and taste your products right at the source," Lewis said.

New Riff Distilling finished a $3 million project last month, expanding its visitor space and adding a rooftop bar.

The 2023 economic impact report also pointed out how the industry is having a positive impact on another big industry in the commonwealth: agriculture.

“About 70% of the purchases for the distilleries are Kentucky-grown corn and small grain. What that means to me is that in areas of the state that have a hard time with economic development, and a hard time with getting jobs and recruitment, this is an area in which they’re able to help that," said Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell.