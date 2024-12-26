Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife taking natural Christmas tree donations

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Have a real Christmas tree in your home that you're unsure what to do with after the holidays?

Kentucky's Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is asking you to donate your evergreen to help keep fish thriving in the Bluegrass State.

Fish and Wildlife said natural trees donated to them will be bundled and anchored to environmentally friendly weights before being dropped into different lakes and reservoirs across the state. These trees provide an aquatic cover fish need to survive, giving the fish a place to shelter, feed or spawn.

Some lakes that have "fish attractors" like Christmas trees, log piles or stake beds include A.J. Jolly Lake in Campbell County, Boltz Lake in Grant County and Bullock Pen Lame in Boone County.

Donated trees must be free of any lights, garlands or decorations. The department will not accept any wreaths, limbs, brush or other plants.

You can donate your tree at one of the department's 33 drop-off locations, including these two spots in Northern Kentucky, through Jan. 15:



Camp Ernst Lake-Boat Ramp Area — 7615 Camp Ernst Road, Burlington KY 41005

Pendery Park — 4113 Williams Lane, Melbourne KY 41059