'It's that serious' | Mason County community rallies behind deputy whose 6-year-old daughter has brain tumor

MAYSVILLE, Ky. — A Mason County sheriff's deputy is facing a difficult challenge as his young daughter battles a serious medical condition, prompting community support.

Deputy Jacob Johnson recently learned his 6-year-old daughter, Lyla, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

The diagnosis comes at an especially challenging time for the family, Sheriff Ryan Swolsky said. Johnson will need to take a leave of absence from both of his jobs to care for Lyla, while also supporting his pregnant wife and two other children.

"He's gonna need time off. He was told by the doctor that he literally has to stay with her 24/7 and monitor her right now. It's that serious," Swolsky said.

In response, the Mason County Sheriff's Office has established a GoFundMe page to help cover Lyla's medical expenses and support the family during this difficult time.

"He's gonna have to take off and be off work, so really anything that people can contribute and help with it goes a long way," Swolsky said.

Swolsky described Johnson as not only "a great guy" but also "a great asset to the community," emphasizing that the department stands firmly behind him and his family.

