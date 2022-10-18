How NKY schools, students fared in newly released state report card data

Kentucky’s School Report Card data was released Tuesday showing ongoing discrepancies in school performance across Northern Kentucky.

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is required by state statute and under the federal "Every Student Succeeds Act" to report such data.

The data released Tuesday is from the 2021-22 academic year and includes results from state assessments administered to 383,000 students across Kentucky in grades 3 through 8, and 10 and 11 last spring. New data was also shared related to ACT scores, which are commonly used by colleges and universities in admission decisions.

It also introduces a new color-coded system based on districts’ and schools’ achievement level.

For the first time since 2019, the state also reported federal statuses for individual schools such as “Comprehensive School Improvement” and “Targeted School Improvement”.

Multiple Northern Kentucky schools were rated as CSI, which the state describes as those selected based upon the bottom 5% of student performance, not on a school achieving a specific score. KDE stated that about 50 schools would be identified as CSI on a yearly basis.

More federal funding is awarded to CSI-designated schools along with additional support from KDE as turnaround plans are crafted, approved by the local board of education, and then implemented.

In Northern Kentucky, Grandview Elementary in Bellevue; Holmes High School and Ninth District Elementary in Covington; and Newport’s middle school grades all received the CSI designation.

Many local schools, even high-achieving ones, were rated as TSI, which can result in increased attention needed for students with disabilities or English language learners, for example.

“As expected, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on our students and our schools as they continue to recover from the interrupted learning that occurred over the past two years,” said Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass, in a news release. “These assessment results will serve as the baseline from which we will move forward as we look to new and innovative learning opportunities for all of Kentucky’s students.”

Glass said Kentucky’s results are consistent with what other states are experiencing.

“There will be no quick fix for the challenges our students endured during the pandemic,” he said. “It will take time and resources.”

Kentucky has received more than $2 billion in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act to help accelerate learning and get additional support to districts and the students who need it the most, KDE said in an announcement. Glass said helping students recover and thrive will take collective action, dedication and resources from local, state and federal partners.

“It’s important for all of us to use this data responsibly to help inform parents and families about their students’ schools and to allow local leaders to target resources to communities and schools that need them most,” Glass said.

KDE also noted that this year’s assessment and accountability report cannot be directly compared to previous years due to significant changes in the assessment and accountability systems. Beginning this year, Kentucky’s 2022 School Report Card features the state’s new color-coded accountability system, which was previously a 5-star system.

Using data from the 2021-2022 school year, the accountability system provides a color-coded rating for all schools at each level (elementary, middle, high) ranging from red (lowest) to blue (highest). The colors, from lowest to highest, are red, orange, yellow, green, and blue.

Districts and the state receive a separate color-coded rating for each level of schools (elementary, middle, high).

Kentucky administers state tests called the Kentucky Summative Assessment (KSA), previously called the Kentucky Performance Rating for Educational Progress (K-PREP). In spring 2022, the tests were fully administered for the first time. The tests were developed by Kentucky teachers and align with the Kentucky Academic Standards.

In Northern Kentucky the following districts and schools earned “Blue” ratings:

*Beechwood Independent Schools for elementary, middle, and high schools

*Beechwood High School

*Beechwood Middle School

*Beechwood Elementary

*Conner Middle School (Boone County Schools)

*Gray Middle School (Boone County Schools)

*Erpenbeck Elementary School (Boone County Schools)

*Longbranch Elementary School (Boone County Schools)

*Mann Elementary School (Boone County Schools)

*New Haven Elementary School (Boone County Schools)

*North Pointe Elementary (Boone County Schools)

*Thornwilde Elementary School (Boone County Schools)

*Cline Elementary (Campbell County Schools)

*Grant’s Lick Elementary (Campbell County Schools)

*Fort Thomas Independent Schools for elementary, middle, and high schools

*Highlands High School (Fort Thomas)

*Highlands Middle School (Fort Thomas)

*Johnson Elementary (Fort Thomas)

*Moyer Elementary (Fort Thomas)

*Woodfill Elementary (Fort Thomas)

*Ft. Wright Elementary (Kenton County Schools)

*R.C. Hinsdale Elementary (Kenton County Schools)

*Kenton Elementary (Kenton County Schools)

*Walton-Verona Independent Schools for middle school

On the other end, three local districts (Bellevue, Covington, and Newport) all received a “red” rating in at least one area as a district, and five schools received the designation individually (Grandview Elementary in Bellevue, Holmes High School and Middle School, and 9th District Elementary in Covington, and Newport’s middle school).

New ACT data is also available in the report. Here is how Northern Kentucky’s high schools rank in the average composite score (out of a possible score of 36):

***State average 18.3

*Highlands 23.1

*Beechwood 22.5

*Cooper 20.6

*Ryle 19.9

*Conner 19.7

*Campbell County 19.7

*Walton-Verona 19.7

*Simon Kenton 19.3

*Dixie Heights 18.7

*Ludlow 18.7

*Scott 18.1

*Bellevue 17.5

*Boone Co. 17.4

*Dayton 16.8

*Lloyd Memorial 16.7

*Newport 16.2

*Holmes 14.4

“Our students have been working hard,” said Randy Poe, the executive director of the Northern Kentucky Education Council. “They were faced with an international pandemic that is still ongoing and we knew that learning and changing a paradigm on a short notice would affect our students. Our teachers did an excellent job no matter what test scores say because there’s more to education than test scores. We are proud of what our teachers and students have done. Teachers are putting in strategies, and we have been putting in strategies to work on closing that gap created by the pandemic.”

Our partners at LINK NKY looked at the data from each district and every school and presents the main highlights from the new rating system below along with reaction from some local superintendents. You can read much more about local districts and schools by visiting the Kentucky School Report Card website and searching.

NORTHERN KENTUCKY SCHOOL DISTRICT RATINGS

Beechwood Independent Schools

Beechwood scored the highest possible ratings (Blue) across high school, middle school, and elementary schools.

“While test scores are not our main focus, we are pleased the results continue to show our students are performing well, in relation to their state peers,” said Beechwood Superintendent Dr. Mike Stacy. “When combined with other national assessments, it shows our value on academic growth for all students.”

Beechwood High School

Rating: Blue

Composite ACT score average: 22.5

Beechwood Middle School grades

Rating: Blue

Beechwood Elementary

Rating: Blue

Bellevue Independent Schools

Bellevue was rated as Red for elementary school, Orange for middle school, and Yellow for high school.

“As the new superintendent in Bellevue, the scores released are not indicative of the work I see going on daily inside classrooms,” said Bellevue Superintendent Misty Middleton, who took over the role in the summer. “With that said, we are committed to working together to develop a plan that brings an intentional focus and direction to our work that will lead to increased student achievement. I feel blessed to work with great educators who are deeply committed to their students and am confident this one measure of success will improve.”

Bellevue High School

Rating: Yellow

Composite ACT score average: 17.5

Bellevue Middle School grades

Rating: Orange

Grandview Elementary School

Rating: Red

Rated as Comprehensive Support and Improvement: Bottom 5% of Title I or non-Title I school

Boone County Schools

Boone County was rated as Green in both elementary and middle school, district-wide, and Yellow for high school.

"As with any assessment of our work, we will have areas to celebrate the work of our students and staff and we will have areas in which we must work to improve. Our school and district staff are always working to assure that our students are safe and meaningfully engaged in appropriate grade-level activities as well as purposeful and meaningful assessments," the district said in a press release.

According to the district, it started the process of developing a new district plan with a focus on world-class education, empowered workforce, stakeholder engagement and operations and fiscal stewardship.

"These scores highlight the great work and progress of our students and staff," said Superintendent Matt Turner. "While we are proud of everyone's efforts, we have work to do to ensure that all our students are performing at high levels."

Boone County High School

Rating: Orange

Composite ACT score average: 17.4

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Conner High School

Rating: Green

Composite ACT score average: 19.7

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Cooper High School

Rating: Green

Composite ACT score average: 20.6

Ryle High School

Rating: Green

Composite ACT score average: 19.9

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Ballyshannon Middle School

Rating: Green

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Camp Ernst Middle School

Rating: Yellow

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Conner Middle School

Rating: Blue

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Gray Middle School

Rating: Blue

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

R.A. Jones Middle School

Rating: Orange

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Ockerman Middle School

Rating: Yellow

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Burlington Elementary School

Rating: Green

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Collins Elementary School

Rating: Yellow

Erpenbeck Elementary School

Rating: Blue

Florence Elementary

Rating: Yellow

Goodridge Elementary School

Rating: Yellow

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Kelly Elementary School

Rating: Green

Longbranch Elementary School

Rating: Blue

Mann Elementary School

Rating: Blue

New Haven Elementary

Rating: Blue

North Pointe Elementary

Rating: Blue

Ockerman Elementary

Rating: Orange

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Steeplechase Elementary School

Rating: Yellow

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Stephens Elementary School

Rating: Yellow

Thornwilde Elementary School

Rating: Blue

Yealey Elementary School

Rating: Yellow

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Campbell County Schools

Campbell County was rated as Green for elementary and high schools, district-wide, and yellow for middle school.

Campbell County High School

Rating: Green

Composite ACT score average: 19.7

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Campbell County Middle School

Rating: Yellow

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Campbell Ridge Elementary

Rating: Green

Crossroads Elementary

Rating: Yellow

Cline Elementary

Rating: Blue

Grant’s Lick Elementary

Rating: Blue

Reiley Elementary School

Rating: Green

Covington Independent Public Schools

Covington was rated as yellow for elementary schools, district-wide, and red in middle schools and high schools.

In a statement, the district stated that the state report card shows that Covington “is closing achievement gaps in several areas.” Specifically, the district cited its reading and math scores in elementary schools being above statewide averages in five of eight demographic groups.

“That is, the average scores of Covington’s African American, Hispanic, English learners, economically disadvantaged and students with disabilities are higher than the average scores of their counterparts throughout the state,” the district’s statement said. “In addition, in the areas of science, social studies and combined writing, Covington elementary students districtwide also outperformed the state in five of the eight demographic areas.”

The district also said that the report card shows progress in the middle and high schools.

“The middle school improved its scores so much that it no longer requires state assistance. In addition, the high school graduation rates for African American and students of two or more races are higher than state averages,” the statement said.

“I am pretty excited about the possibilities going forward,” said Covington Superintendent Alvin Garrison. “We at CIPS consider this data a reset year – new testing, new standards and a new online format. This baseline data show that we are moving in the right direction.”

Holmes High School

Rating: Red

Composite ACT score average: 14.4

Rated as Comprehensive Support and Improvement: Bottom 5% of Title I or non-Title I school

Holmes Middle School

Rating: Red

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

John G. Carlisle Elementary

Rating: Yellow

Glenn O. Swing Elementary

Rating: Green

Latonia Elementary

Rating: Yellow

Ninth District Elementary

Rating: Red

Rated as Comprehensive Support and Improvement: Bottom 5% of Title I or non-Title I school

Sixth District Elementary

Rating: Orange

Dayton Independent Schools

Dayton was rated as Orange in elementary and middle schools, district-wide, yellow in high school.

“With any schoolwide assessments you will find reasons to celebrate and identify areas of growth,” said Dayton Superintendent Jay Brewer. “Our celebrations center around our 98% graduation rate and our Post-Secondary Readiness rate. In the past 10 years Dayton students have grown from students earning 4 Dual Credit hours to this fall earning 144 Dual Credit hours. We are proud of the career and college opportunities being provided for our students.

“Our areas of growth will be to return students to pre-pandemic achievement levels in reading and math. We realize that these students have not had the same opportunities as students in the past due to learning limitations brought on by Covid-19. We are confident that we have created systems and supports to restore student achievement levels that earned Dayton Independent Schools the Distinguished School District designation by the state of Kentucky.”

Dayton High School

Rating: Yellow

Composite ACT average score: 16.8

Dayton Middle School grades

Rating: Orange

Lincoln Elementary School

Rating: Orange

Erlanger-Elsmere Independent Schools

Erlanger-Elsmere was rated Orange across elementary, middle, and high schools.

“The Erlanger-Elsmere Schools celebrates reaching our singular goal for the 2021-2022 school year: providing a full year of in-person learning for our students,” said Erlanger-Elsmere Superintendent Chad Molley. “While we are not satisfied with our state assessment results and are committed to improvement, we also recognize the obstacles our staff and students continued to face last year and are proud of their commitment and resilience. The positive energy we have seen from our staff and students to begin this school year has been amazing and we look forward to harnessing that energy as we renew our focus on the district’s vision, mission, and statement of academic purpose.”

Lloyd Memorial High School

Rating: Orange

Composite ACT score average: 16.7

Tichenor Middle School

Rating: Orange

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Arnett Elementary

Rating: Orange

Howell Elementary

Rating: Orange

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Lindeman Elementary

Rating: Orange

Miles Elementary

Rating: Orange

Fort Thomas Independent Schools

Fort Thomas was rated as Blue across elementary, middle, and high schools.

Highlands High School

Rating: Blue

Composite ACT score average: 23.1

Highlands Middle School

Rating: Blue

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Johnson Elementary

Rating: Blue

Moyer Elementary

Rating: Blue

Woodfill Elementary

Rating: Blue

Kenton County Schools

Kenton County was rated Green in elementary, and Yellow in middle and high schools.

In a news release, the district outlined some of its successes such as the percentage of students scoring “proficient” and “distinguished” on state tests being above the state average in all areas except for high school science. It also highlights increases in proficient and distinguished scores in reading and math year over year, and students outperforming the state average in ACT scores in all areas. The district’s graduation rate and postsecondary readiness were also highlighted.

Meanwhile, Kenton County Schools also noted challenges such as “proficiency indicators” lagging behind those from the 2019 state assessment in many areas.

“With our board adopting the Community Based Accountability System (CBAS) model last year, our team uses several data sets in real time to identify areas of strength and growth,” said Kenton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Henry Webb. “CBAS is a structure to build a comprehensive approach to accountability beyond a single test score in which triangulated data is used in a forward facing manner. As a result, our district action plan outlines intentional strategies to specifically address the above areas of growth.”

Dixie Heights High School

Rating: Yellow

Composite ACT score average: 18.7

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Scott High School

Rating: Yellow

Composite ACT score average: 18.1

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Simon Kenton High School

Rating: Green

Composite ACT score average: 19.3

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Summit View Academy middle school grades

Rating: Yellow

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Turkey Foot Middle School

Rating: Green

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Twenhofel Middle School

Rating: Green

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Woodland Middle School

Rating: Green

Beechgrove Elementary

Rating: Yellow

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Caywood Elementary

Rating: Green

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Ft. Wright Elementary

Rating: Blue

R.C. Hinsdale Elementary

Rating: Blue

Kenton Elementary

Rating: Blue

Piner Elementary

Rating: Green

River Ridge Elementary

Rating: Green

Ryland Heights Elementary

Rating: Green

Summit View Academy elementary grades

Rating: Yellow

Taylor Mill Elementary

Rating: Green

White’s Tower Elementary

Rating: Green

Ludlow Independent Schools

Ludlow was rated as Yellow in elementary and middle, and Green in high school.

“We are very proud of the work that our students, teachers, staff, and administrators have accomplished last year as we started to transition out of the pandemic,” said Ludlow Superintendent Michael Borchers. “The 2022 Kentucky Summative Assessment (KSA) results are one indicator of how our students are performing. As a district, our high school achieved a performance rating of green while our middle school and elementary school has a performance rating of yellow. We will analyze the KSA results along with our district assessments to improve upon are areas of strength and focus on areas of need.”

Ludlow High School

Rating: Green

Composite ACT score average: 18.7

Ludlow middle school grades

Rating: Yellow

Mary A. Goetz Elementary

Rating: Yellow

Newport Independent Schools

Newport was rated as Orange in elementary and high schools, and Red in middle school.

“It has been positive and negative news for us,” said Newport Superintendent Tony Watts. “We are excited for the areas that showed gains, but we are still not satisfied. Some areas didn’t do as well as we had thought, and we are very disappointed about that. But we have put things in place for the students to help them achieve their full potential, and support them.

“The Intermediate school showed some improvement in some areas, and they have been able to get out of CSI, so I think we are headed in the right direction. I see some gains as a result of the changes we have put in place, but we still have work to do, and we are working every day on it.”

Newport High School

Rating: Orange

Composite ACT score average: 16.2

Newport middle school grades

Rating: Red

Rated Comprehensive Support and Improvement: Bottom 5% of Title I or non-Title I school

Newport Intermediate School

Rating: Orange

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Newport Primary School

Rating: Orange

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Southgate Independent Schools

Southgate was rated as Orange in both elementary and middle schools. The district does not have a high school.

Southgate middle school grades

Rating: Orange

Southgate elementary school grades

Rating: Orange

Walton-Verona Independent Schools

Walton-Verona was rated as Blue in middle school, and Green in elementary and high schools.

Walton-Verona High School

Rating: Green

Composite ACT average score: 19.7

Walton-Verona Middle School

Rating: Green

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Walton-Verona Elementary

Rating: Green

Meghan Goth, Haley Parnell, Mark Payne, and Patricia A. Scheyer contributed to this report. This story may be updated when we hear from more school districts.

This story originally appeared on LINK NKY. Click here for more.

