Health officials announce human death from rabies in Northern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky health officials announced Friday a human death from rabies in Northern Kentucky.

Officials said a person who has not been identified was exposed to rabies and received medical treatment in Kentucky and Ohio before dying. The source of their rabies exposure is not known at this time, and officials say the exposure may have occurred outside the U.S. during international travel.

Rabies is usually spread through bites or scratches from an infected animal, or from infected saliva or mucus entering the eyes, nose, mouth or any open wounds. While any mammal can be infected with the rabies virus, the most common carriers in Kentucky are bats and skunks.

Health officials said human-to-human transmission of rabies is rare but they are working to identify those who have been in contact with the individual and assess them for possible exposure.

"Rabies is a rare but serious disease caused by a virus that infects the brain,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH), said in a release. "Unfortunately, if left untreated rabies is usually fatal."

The KDPH, Northern Kentucky Health Department, Ohio Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating the case.

If you think you may have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal that appears to be sick, contact a health care provider immediately.