Gov. Beshear announces plans to build transparent sound barriers in Brent Spence Bridge corridor

COVINGTON, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced plans to build sound barriers to lessen noise along the Brent Spence Bridge corridor in Covington.

Beshear announced the pilot project Wednesday, and the goal is that the transparent barriers won't obstruct any view for residents.

With the $4.2 million plan, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will begin installing the sound barriers in October along 1,000 feet of the east side of Crescent Avenue, which is between Fifth and Ninth streets. Crescent Avenue also runs parallel to I-71/75.

Crews will build the necessary retaining walls over the winter and then install the see-through panels after the first of the year.

Once these barriers are installed there, Covington residents will get to judge how the barriers perform and look, as well as whether they should be installed in other areas.

Here are renderings of what Crescent Avenue looks currently, and what it would look like with traditional sound barriers that obstruct views:

KYTC

KYTC

"The Brent Spence project is going to improve one of the nation's great commercial corridors, transform Northern Kentucky and supercharge the region's growth and development," Beshear said. "At the same time, we are making sure to listen to our communities and explore ways to mitigate any increased traffic noise."

Beshear's plan is a response to residents being concerned about construction noise along I-71/75 in Covington, Fort Thomas and Fort Mitchell. The City of Covington also said it wanted to preserve its views of the Ohio River and Cincinnati skyline, which traditional noise barriers would obstruct.

"This transparent noise barrier could be a win-win solution to block noise without obstructing this region's signature views," Beshear said.

While these transparent barriers might be incorporated in the entire $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project, Beshear said currently the pilot project is separate and independent.

