Gov. Andy Beshear issues state of emergency for Kentucky ahead of heavy rain

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for early Saturday morning until midday on Sunday, Feb. 16.

According to the NWS, river flooding is very likely over the weekend through next week as well as widespread areal and isolated flash flooding. Another 2 to 5 inches of rain is expected to fall after previous rain the past several days in the state.

The NWS issued a flood watch for several areas in the Tri-state from Saturday afternoon until Sunday afternoon. The counties in Kentucky include Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Mason, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson.

Counties in southwest Ohio and southeast Indiana will also be under the flood watch. Those counties include Ohio and Switzerland counties in Indiana and Adams, Brown, Clermont, Hamilton and Highland.

Residents in those areas, especially those living in areas prone to flooding, should be prepared to take action should flooding develop, according to the NWS.

“We want everyone to be careful,” Gov. Beshear said. “The amount of rain coming down will make it hard to drive, and flash flooding, especially across our roads, can create dangerous conditions. And remember, don’t drive through standing water, it can have a current, and it is incredibly dangerous.”

Beshear is activating the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center and will have units of the Kentucky National Guard ready to respond.

The news release also stated Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials and crews will also be on alert.

The Governor is also implementing the state's price gouging laws to prevent overpriced goods and services as Kentucky residents work to clean up after the storms. Drivers are also asked to check traffic conditions before traveling this weekend.

