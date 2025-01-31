For Northern Kentucky outreach leaders, annual census of region's homeless is more than just a count

COVINGTON, Ky. — Climbing through the trees in the woods is common for Amanda Booker.

She's the lead for the Welcome House's street outreach team. She said she knows most of the homeless people in the Covington area.

"Almost all of them I know on a first-name basis and they know who I am," Booker said.

Part of what she does includes bringing food and clothing to the area's homeless. She also offers service options to those who need it.

"I feel like the people don't have anyone to advocate for them, so that's what my job is," Booker said.

WATCH: Welcome House leaders explain why tallying the number of homeless people in northern Kentucky is crucial to offering them solutions:

Outreach leaders say annual census of homeless is more than just a count

Booker and other members of Welcome House conducted their annual census of the region's homeless on Thursday. It's called the K-Count.

Jenna Gurren, director of homeless solutions at Welcome House, said it's more than just a count.

"It informs our state and federal funding, so it's really, really vital that we try to get as much data as possible," Gurren said.

Gurren said to solve the problem, they have to understand it.

"It really provides a snapshot of homeless within the community over a 24-hour period," Gurren said.

Emily Freeman, program coordinator of the Welcome House's women and children's shelter, knows what it's like to be homeless. She tells us she was homeless for nearly a year. Freeman credits Welcome House with saving her life.

"If I had to be out in the streets, I wouldn't be able to fend for myself," Freeman said.

Freeman said there's a common misconception surrounding homelessness. She said not every person suffering from homelessness is struggling with drugs or addiction.

She points to her own story, saying she became homeless due to a medical condition.

"It can be any number of reasons," Freeman said.

Now, she's the one offering solutions to those who need it most. She uses her experience to make sure other people feel comfortable receiving services from Welcome House.

"A lot of people come in really, really scared with their direction and I can just kind of ease that fear and just make that transition a little bit smoother for them," Freeman said.

She feels service providers like Welcome House are vital options for people who are homeless.

"All I ever needed was somebody to give me a chance and keep me safe so I can do this," said Freeman. "That's all people need."