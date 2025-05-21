Here's how to register for help from FEMA storm recovery assistance

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. — Representatives are going door-to-door in Pendleton County Wednesday, assisting residents impacted by the severe storms in April to register for FEMA aid.

According to a social media post from Pendleton County Emergency Management, the representatives will be canvassing areas such as Falmouth and Butler, among others in the county.

They will be in teams of two, wearing navy blue vests and displaying FEMA badges, ready to help residents register for assistance right at their doorsteps.

For residents who may not be home during the visits or who do not receive a visit, there are multiple ways to register for FEMA assistance:



Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. To find a center close to you, visit fema.gov/DRC, or text DRC with your Zip Code to 43362 (Example: "DRC 29169").

Use the FEMA mobile app.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. It is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Last Thursday, it was announced that more than a month after the severe storms and flooding, residents in Butler and Falmouth could finally apply for federal relief.

Governor Andy Beshear also released information on Wednesday, indicating that eligibility for disaster unemployment assistance (DUA) has been expanded to include 24 more counties, including Pendleton County.

The deadline to file a claim for FEMA aid is June 25, 2025, and the deadline to file for DUA is June 23, 2025.

Pendleton County Emergency Management has also announced that a disaster recovery center will open in the county, though details regarding its location, hours, and specific opening date have not yet been provided.