Domino's Pizza franchise owner from Northern Kentucky among 160 arrested in prostitution sting

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The owner of Glass Family Pizza, part of the Domino's Pizza franchise, was one of 160 people arrested during a seven-day human trafficking enforcement operation in Florida.

Polk County officials said 61-year-old John Glass of Verona responded to an online escort advertisement and agreed to have sex with an undercover detective while he and his family were at their vacation home in Kissimmee.

Glass was arrested as part of "Fall Haul 2," an undercover sting operation led by the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Police arrested 14 other people from out-of-state, including one from Puerto Rico.

The sheriff's office said two trafficking victims and another five possible victims were identified during the sting. All victims and prostitutes were offered services by social services organizations at the operation.

"The online prostitution industry enables traffickers and allows for the continued victimization of those who are being trafficked," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a release. "Our goal is to identify victims, offer them help, and arrest those who are fueling the exploitation of human beings (Johns) and those profiting from the exploitation of human beings."

Officials said there were 419 previous felonies and 619 previous misdemeanors among those arrested. Detectives found heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy and marijuana during the sting.

