Covington police search for missing mother and her two children

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police are searching for three "critical" missing people.

Capt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department said in a press release that officers responded to the 300 block of East 31st Street in Latonia just after midnight on Thursday for a reported missing person.

Family members of Brittany Becker, 29, reported she was exhibiting troubling behavior and had not been seen or heard from since May 28, according to Bradbury.

Bradbury said Becker is believed to have her two children with her, 4-year-old Zeke and 6-year-old Aiden Orr.

The release states she may be traveling in a 2017 black Chevrolet Cruze with Kentucky license plate number 036 WVE.

According to detectives, Becker may be in the Lexington area. Covington police have partnered with the Lexington Police Department in the search.

Anyone who has seen Becker, her children or the 2017 Cruze is asked to contact Covington police detectives at 859-292-2234 or leave an anonymous tip through Cincinnati/NKY Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

