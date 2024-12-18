Campbell County Schools launches transportation co-ops for high school students

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. — Campbell County Schools Transportation Department has two new internship programs for high school students.

The Campbell County Board of Education approved the transportation department’s request to partner with the Campbell County Area Technology Center for co-op opportunities for students interested in automotive technology and employ high school students as assistants on elementary school bus routes to serve as monitors.

There would be two co-op positions for bus mechanics, each with a maximum of four hours per day, and three monitor positions, each with a maximum of two hours per day. The co-op costs would be absorbed within the transportation budget.

“Both initiatives support the district’s goals of safety, cost-effectiveness, and community engagement,” according to the district. “It enhances transportation operations while contributing to workforce development and strengthening ties between students, staff and the community.”

The district said that the co-op program for bus mechanics offers significant benefits to both students and the school district.

In the co-op, students will gain hands-on experience by assisting with bus repairs, inspections and routine maintenance. They will receive real-world exposure that prepares students for careers in automotive technology and helps them develop workplace skills and expectations.

Students performing supervised routine tasks will allow certified mechanics to focus on complex repairs, optimizing efficiency, reducing overtime costs and increasing overall productivity.

The district said that having high school students assist on elementary bus routes can help younger passengers with seating, manage behavior, and maintain order, creating a safer and calmer environment. This allows drivers to concentrate on driving, reducing distractions and enhancing overall safety.

The students will be trained and supervised.

“The students will benefit because those are students that are interested in careers in education, child care, or public service, that provides invaluable hands-on experiences for students in those pathways,” said Campbell County School Superintendent Shelli Wilson.

The role fosters engagement, responsibility, teamwork and communication skills among high school students.

“I just applaud the leadership that made this happen. I think it’s fantastic, just like the culinary program,” Campbell County Board of Education Member Tamara Kuhel said. “I think it’s a great opportunity.”

Kuhel is referring to the Campbell County Food Services Department internship program for high school students approved in October, which allows three students to participate in preparing and serving hot meals for the after-school supper program at the high school.