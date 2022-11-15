Beshear: Kentuckians allowed to have cannabis if purchased in another state for medicinal purposes

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday he’s taking executive action to allow Kentuckians with certain health conditions to use and possess medical marijuana purchased in another state starting on Jan. 1. 2023.

“Today’s action means that Kentuckians suffering from these chronic and terminal conditions will soon be able to get the help they need without living in fear of being charged with a misdemeanor,” Beshear said.

There will be certain conditions to qualify. First, the cannabis must be lawfully purchased in the United States in a state where the purchase is legal and regulated. There must also be a receipt that proves that the cannabis was bought in one of those places.

Second, the amount a person can purchase and use at any time must not exceed eight ounces.

Third, the person must have a certification from a licensed health care provider that shows a diagnosis of one of 21 defined conditions, which include "cancer, multiple sclerosis, post-traumatic stress, stress disorder, muscular dystrophy, a terminal illness, and others," Beshear said.

