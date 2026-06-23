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Beloved NKY bookstore employee reported missing

todd garland.png
Provided/Roebling Books &amp; Coffee
todd garland.png
Posted

COVINGTON, Ky. — Todd Garland, a resident of Covington, was reported missing on Monday, according to Covington police.

Roebling Books & Coffee, a well-known business with locations in Covington, Newport and Dayton, posted an announcement on their social media pages on Sunday, informing the community that Garland had not been seen in 12 days. Garland works at Roebling Books’ Newport location.

Covington police confirmed with our media partners at LINK nky directly that a missing person’s report had been filed. Anyone with any information about Garland’s whereabouts should make a report to Covington police at 859-292-2258

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