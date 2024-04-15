As soaring grocery prices squeeze budgets, one nonprofit is collecting donations for its food pantry

COVINGTON, Ky. — Higher grocery prices are squeezing family budgets throughout the Tri-State. Some shoppers say checking prices in the grocery store can be alarming.

"I definitely have noticed the prices have jumped insanely," said Baylee Smith, who lives in Newport.

Newport resident Lois Daulton agreed.

"It's pretty bad," Daulton said. "If I had a family, I'd never make it."

Daulton said she's making ends meet.

"What you do is just get what you need — just don't get no frills," Daulton said.

But now, even the necessities can quickly add up.

"When that starts getting to a point that even that's hard to afford, that's scary," Smith said.

Karen Zengel, executive director at St. Vincent de Paul, said the need for food assistance in Northern Kentucky is unprecedented.

"I just think that there is a greater need than what we've ever experienced before," she said.

In 2023, St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky served 30,000 people, valued at $978,000.

“And that was up about 35% versus the year prior,” Zengel said.

Food pantry coordinator Joe Hohe said the need for food pantry assistance is increasing substantially, especially among families.

"We're seeing more people who are homeless, more people who just can't make it work anymore," Hohe said.

That's why local businesses are coming together to be a part of the solution.

"I think that we're incredibly blessed to live in Northern Kentucky,” Zengel said. "We've seen when there's been a need out there and we've asked for help against that need… People respond very quickly.”

Saint Vincent DePaul is hoping people respond to their "Food Fight for Hunger" event that kicks off April 15. It's a friendly competition for a good cause. Each team will collect nonperishable food items.

"The group that raises the most poundage of items gets bragging rights and wins that food fight against hunger," Zengel said.

They will be collecting donations through April 29. If you'd like to participate, contact SVdP NKY Food Programs Manager Becca Gerding at becca.gerding@svdpnky.org.