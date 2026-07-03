All southbound lanes on I-71/I-75 in Northern Kentucky to be closed for hours due to crash

COVINGTON, Ky. — All southbound lanes of I-71/I-75 in Northern Kentucky will be shut down for hours due to a crash, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Friday.

KYTC said the crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Friday near the 186.1-mile point. All southbound lanes are blocked at Buttermilk Pike.

All drivers are being diverted off the interstate to Buttermilk Pike (KY-371), and motorists should expect significant delays, KYTC said.

According to KYTC, dispatch said the interstate lanes are expected to be closed for the next four to five hours.

It's unclear at this time what caused the crash, how many vehicles are involved or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and WCPO 9 will update when more information is available.