'A hillbilly trike': Northern Kentucky mechanic combines Kawasaki motorcycle and Honda Civic

An unusual vehicle spotted around Northern Kentucky is getting a lot of attention: a car-motorcycle hybrid.

It’s technically a tricycle. The front wheel is a 1981 Kawasaki motorcycle, and the back wheels are a 1991 Red Honda Civic.

“I just call it a hillbilly’s trike,” mechanic Roy Couch said.

Andrew Rowan/WCPO Roy Couch made a hybrid motorcycle and car.

Couch worked on it for several hours a day for five months out of boredom, he said. The whole thing was built in his garage. The Erlanger man has been a mechanic since the age of 16 and has created several of these hybrid vehicles.

The cars he uses don’t have registration papers themselves, so Couch is gifted them for his creations.

This Honda-Kawasaki is street-legal. Couch said he’s driven it all the way to Tennessee and has never had an issue with law enforcement.

The trike has popped up on various social media accounts, and Couch said he notices the amusement of those whom he passed during his drives.

“A lot of stares, a lot of people want to take pictures with it,” he said. “Some guy passed me and then pulled over on the emergency lane, got out of his car, started filming me on his cell phone.”

While he has a personal vehicle, Couch said he prefers the fresh air of his Honda-Kawasaki in the warm summer months.

READ MORE

Meet Clive, the out-of-this-world art installation watching over Covington residents

Covington community pantry, fridge has been a 'Godsend' for those in need

He made it, Big Whit: Covington's Derrick Barnes celebrates game-winning INT just one week after son's birth