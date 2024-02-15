3 Northern Kentucky high schools receive bomb threats in less than 24 hours

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Three high schools in Northern Kentucky have received bomb threats in less than 24 hours.

Both Conner High School and Beechwood High School received bomb threats Thursday morning.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said shortly after 8 a.m. a caller at a Suicide Prevention Hotline said there was a bomb at Conner High School, but they said they were not at the actual school. The sheriff's office also said the caller gave details about the threat which made it seem as if they weren't very familiar with the school.

Boone Schools said the school evacuated while the school grounds were swept and secured, and the all-clear was given.

Later Thursday morning, Fort Mitchell police responded to Beechwood High School just before 11 a.m. for a bomb threat. The school evacuated as police swept the building, and the threat was unfounded, police said. Police also said the call came into a Suicide Prevention Hotline, just as Conner High School's threat.

The suspect in both of those unfounded threats has not been identified yet, police said.

On Wednesday, a third bomb threat was made at Boone County High School near dismissal time.

The Florence Police Department said it received information via a chat hotline about a bomb at the school. Officers and members of the CVG Airport Police Bomb Unit responded to the school, which was placed on lockdown. Police confirmed there were no explosive devices on school grounds, and the lockdown was lifted.

The suspect in that bomb hoax is also still unknown, and police are still investigating.