A brush fire in California spawned what appeared to be a smoke-nado.

The whirlwind of smoke rose from the brush fire below as large plumes billowed over the area.

More than 200 firefighters battled the blaze in Gorman.

The Sam Fire grew to 50 acres in just an hour and a half.

According to state officials, the fire, which began Wednesday, has burned almost 150 acres.

Officials say the fire is 80% contained.

No structures were damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.