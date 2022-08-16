FBI reports an uptick in tips following high-profile incidents

The FBI’s National Threat Operations Center in West Virginia gets about 4,500 tips a day.

The information has made a difference in high-profile cases like the attack on the U.S. Capitol, the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and the recent murders of Muslim men in New Mexico.

“I can tell you, on a daily basis, we are saving lives, whether we’re stopping school shootings, mass casualty events, bomb threats," said FBI Section Chief Sid Patel.

Earlier this year, a public tip led to the arrest of a man in Arizona who was accused of threatening to carry out mass shootings.

The FBI officials say they are now getting more tips because of high-profile cases and more places to make threats, including gaming platforms and apps.

The FBI would prefer for tipsters to leave their information so an agent can follow up, but they will still accept anonymous tips.

If the information is deemed credible and within their jurisdiction, the information gets passed along to a field office.

The FBI also works with local and state jurisdictions and other federal agencies and may determine it’s a matter for their officials. Tipsters may also be referred to 911 or 988.

The FBI handles all sorts of issues from public corruption to civil rights matters.

The FBI wants the public to get comfortable with reporting threats and crimes.

“When in doubt, or when you feel that there is a federal nexus, call the FBI," Patel said. "We’re here to help serve the community and keep you safe."