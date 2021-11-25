Family of UD student killed at Astroworld files lawsuit

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The families of a University of Dayton student and his high school best friend who died at the Astroworld festival in Houston on Nov. 5, have filed wrongful death lawsuits against rapper Travis Scott, the Live Nation entertainment company and others.

The lawsuits were filed by the families of Franco Patino, 21, and Jacob "Jake" Jurinek, 20, who were from Naperville, Ill. The lawsuits are part of a flood of litigation against Scott and the companies behind the Nov. 5 event in which 10 people were killed and hundreds were injured when a crowd surge pushed concert-goers forward, crushing and trampling many of them.

As with many of the other lawsuits, the suits filed by Patino and Jurinek's families blames the deaths at the festival on the companies involved and Scott, an organizer of the concert who was on stage when Patino, Jurinek and eight others were killed.

“Defendants egregiously failed in their duty to protect the health, safety, and lives of those in attendance at the concert, including but not limited to the failure to provide adequate security personnel to implement crowd control measures, proper barricades, and the failure to provide a sufficient amount of emergency medical support,” the suits contends.

Patino was a senior at the University of Dayton while Jurinek was a junior at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. They had been football teammates at Neuqa Valley High School and attended the music festival to celebrate Jurinek's birthday. Patino was part of an engineering co-op in Mason.

