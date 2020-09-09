Menu

President Trump names Kentucky attorney general as potential future Supreme Court nominee

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Susan Walsh/AP
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks during the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Posted at 5:17 PM, Sep 09, 2020
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron was named by President Donald Trump as a potential future Supreme Court nominee.

Cameron was among more than a dozen people the president said he may choose from if another opening occurs during his presidency.

Cameron, a Republican, is a well-known supporter of President Trump. He recently spoke at the Republican National Convention. Cameron mentioned Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT who died as Louisville officers attempted to serve a "no-knock" warrant at her home, during his speech. His office is currently handling the investigation into her death, and Cameron must ultimately decide whether or not to charge three Louisville Metro police officers for their role in Taylor's death.

There are currently five conservatives and four liberals on the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.