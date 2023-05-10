Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Center for Christian Virtue event in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Former Vice President Mike Pence visited the Duke Energy Convention Center for the 40th annual Center for Christian Virtue Gala in Cincinnati. Pence urged his supporters to get ready to vote in November if abortion is on the ballot. During his speech, a countdown clock winded down to a date in November 2023.

"I think it's going to be a battleground for life and I was proud to be here to stand with those who are standing for what the people of Ohio chose," said Pence.

Outside of the event, the group Cincinnati Socialists protested Pence's appearance as well as the Center for Christian Virtue's event, with some members holding pro-choice signs, as well as the rainbow flag.

"People trying to make sure that there's no speaking out against these policies it's more comfortable for them to have people afraid and complicit than speaking out and representing their rights," said Amber Wood, Cincinnati Socialists. "We don't believe that Pence's message of bigotry, hatred toward LGBT people, as well as the poor in this nation should be in any policy that Cincinnati accepts or tolerates within its vicinity."

Right now, Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights and Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom are trying to collect at least 413,000 signatures, per state law, so Ohio voters can decide whether or not abortion should be a constitutional right. The groups have until July 5 to collect the signatures for it to go on the November ballot. They said they would like to collect at least 700,000 signatures to meet the requirement.

Pence on people going “all in” for pro life movement and voting in November. pic.twitter.com/jRYjSR42f2 — Bret Buganski (@Bret_Buganski) May 9, 2023

On Tuesday night, WCPO asked Pence if he's running for president in 2024.

"Well, we're getting a lot of encouragement. I don't have anything in Ohio to announce today," said Pence. "I'm convinced the American people want to see us get back to the policies that our administration put into effect that left America stronger than any prosperous time in my lifetime and then saw the worst pandemic in one hundred years, but I also believe that the American people long for new leadership that will bring back a threshold of civility in public life.

"I know our politics are more divided than ever before, but I'm not convinced the American people are as divided as our politics, and I think they long for the type of leadership in the highest office in the land that will restore civility and respect to the public debate, so we're thinking through all of that, we're praying through all of that and as soon as I have something to announce to the people of Ohio, I'll be sure to do it."

VP Pence talking about SCOTUS overturning Roe v Wade @WCPO pic.twitter.com/OuZq7lSUPd — Bret Buganski (@Bret_Buganski) May 9, 2023

